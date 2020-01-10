Li Ziqi’s videos of rural life have won her millions of fans worldwide. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese YouTube star Li Ziqi dismisses claim she makes US$24m a year

  • The 29-year-old’s depiction of a rural idyll in Sichuan has won her millions of followers internationally and at home, but her company said a viral post about her income had overstated the total
  • Li makes money through advertising revenue and selling food products
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 11:24pm, 10 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Li Ziqi’s videos of rural life have won her millions of fans worldwide. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice