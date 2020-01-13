Cheng Guodong, who resigned as editor-in-chief of the journal, was described in the paper as “a pillar of our country”. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese journal sorry over paper praising ‘sublime’ mentor and his ‘magnificent’ wife

  • Publication retracts article from seven years ago and apologises for ‘not scrutinising it more strictly’ after it is rubbished online
  • Mentor resigns as editor-in-chief, and an investigation is under way
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 6:44pm, 13 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Cheng Guodong, who resigned as editor-in-chief of the journal, was described in the paper as “a pillar of our country”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice