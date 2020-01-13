Cheng Guodong, who resigned as editor-in-chief of the journal, was described in the paper as “a pillar of our country”. Photo: Handout
Chinese journal sorry over paper praising ‘sublime’ mentor and his ‘magnificent’ wife
- Publication retracts article from seven years ago and apologises for ‘not scrutinising it more strictly’ after it is rubbished online
- Mentor resigns as editor-in-chief, and an investigation is under way
Topic | China Society
Cheng Guodong, who resigned as editor-in-chief of the journal, was described in the paper as “a pillar of our country”. Photo: Handout