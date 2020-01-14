Zhang Zhichao is freed after his conviction for raping and killing a schoolgirl was overturned. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Chinese man cleared of schoolgirl’s rape and murder after serving 13 years of life sentence

  • Zhang Zhichao was convicted in 2006 of killing his fellow pupil, whose body was found in school toilet
  • But verdict was based on contradictory evidence, provincial high court finds after family’s long campaign
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 12:27pm, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Zhang Zhichao is freed after his conviction for raping and killing a schoolgirl was overturned. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice