Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan is linked with an outbreak of pneumonia blamed on a new strain of coronavirus. Photo: Simon Song
Wuhan pneumonia: how the search for the source of the mystery illness unfolded
- Two weeks after seafood market in central China became ‘ground zero’, authorities are still unsure if human-to-human transmission has role in outbreak
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
