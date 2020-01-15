Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan is linked with an outbreak of pneumonia blamed on a new strain of coronavirus. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Society

Wuhan pneumonia: how the search for the source of the mystery illness unfolded

  • Two weeks after seafood market in central China became ‘ground zero’, authorities are still unsure if human-to-human transmission has role in outbreak
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Jerry Wu

Updated: 7:57pm, 15 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan is linked with an outbreak of pneumonia blamed on a new strain of coronavirus. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui

Based in Beijing, Zhuang Pinghui joined the Post in 2004 to report on China. She covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society.

Jerry Wu

Jerry Wu

Jerry Wu is an intern reporter at the Post.