China’s efforts to dispel the “rumours” surrounding the pneumonia outbreak has left many people with more questions than answers. Photo: Weibo
China coronavirus: Beijing breaks its silence, but only to ‘deny rumours’
- National disease control centre says new virus ‘is not Sars’, dismisses claims there has been a cover-up in the reporting of cases outside Wuhan
- But doctor in Shanghai, where a suspected case is believed to have been reported, says his hospital is preparing staff to deal with a possible pneumonia outbreak
