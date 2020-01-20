The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported more than 130 cases of the virus over the weekend alone. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

New China virus likely at human transmission stage as infections spread, doctors say

  • Authorities in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, report a third death and more than 130 new cases over the weekend
  • Jump in new infections points to person-to-person contagion, Sars specialist says
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Gigi Choy and Alice Yan

Updated: 9:39pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported more than 130 cases of the virus over the weekend alone. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy joined the Post as a reporter in 2019. Prior this, she interned on the Asia desk, covering politics, culture and social issues.

Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice