New China virus likely at human transmission stage as infections spread, doctors say
- Authorities in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, report a third death and more than 130 new cases over the weekend
- Jump in new infections points to person-to-person contagion, Sars specialist says
