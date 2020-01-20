More than 130 new cases have been confirmed in Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Society

China’s post-Sars reporting system may explain long delays in announcing new cases of Wuhan virus

  • The recent spike in the number of confirmed cases has prompted questions about the process, but medical specialists say the admin involved may be the reason it takes so long
  • One health official in Guangdong province said confirmation from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing is needed before they can be announced
Topic |   Health in China
SCMP
Mimi Lau , William Zheng , Alice Yan

Updated: 11:15pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

More than 130 new cases have been confirmed in Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau covers human rights, religion and civil society in China. She spent seven years in southern China as the Post's Guangzhou Correspondent before returning to Hong Kong in 2017. Today, Mimi continues to pursue stories across the country, monitoring and reporting on key political and civil issues. She has won numerous awards for her work.

William Zheng

William Zheng

William Zheng is a veteran journalist who has served and led major Hong Kong and Singapore media organizations in his 20-year career, covering greater China. He is now deputy China Editor of the South China Morning Post.

Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice