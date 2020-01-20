More than 130 new cases have been confirmed in Wuhan. Photo: Getty Images
China’s post-Sars reporting system may explain long delays in announcing new cases of Wuhan virus
- The recent spike in the number of confirmed cases has prompted questions about the process, but medical specialists say the admin involved may be the reason it takes so long
- One health official in Guangdong province said confirmation from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing is needed before they can be announced
