A doctor in a medical mask is seen in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: 45 more deaths, 1,921 new cases reported in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak
- The results are both slightly lower than Fridays figures, and bring the nationwide number of cases to more than 13,800 and the total death toll to 304
- Of the 9,074 confirmed cases in Hubei, 1,118 are in severe condition and 444 are critical
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A doctor in a medical mask is seen in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua