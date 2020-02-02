A doctor in a medical mask is seen in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: 45 more deaths, 1,921 new cases reported in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak

  • The results are both slightly lower than Fridays figures, and bring the nationwide number of cases to more than 13,800 and the total death toll to 304
  • Of the 9,074 confirmed cases in Hubei, 1,118 are in severe condition and 444 are critical
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 7:13am, 2 Feb, 2020

