The Wenzhou government has closed 46 expressways to help control the spread of the virus. Photo: Weibo
China’s private sector business capital on lockdown as coronavirus takes its toll
- Authorities in the east China city of Wenzhou have closed roads and ordered people to stay home as number of confirmed cases hits 265
- About 180,000 people from the city work in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, and may have carried infection when they returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
