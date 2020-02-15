Pictures of makeshift gas masks made from water bottles are circulating online. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Coronavirus: desperate times drive some Chinese people to take desperate measures

  • From the case of a woman who became ill from eating too much raw garlic to the people wearing water bottles as protection, some of the measures are unlikely to do much good
  • One woman put so much surgical spirit on her clothing that she set fire to herself while cooking
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 3:38pm, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Pictures of makeshift gas masks made from water bottles are circulating online. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration. Her Twitter account is @TingYanalice

Coronavirus outbreak