Zhang Wenhong has gained tens of millions of followers on social media since the coronavirus outbreak began. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: meet the doctor who became an online celebrity for his straight talk and no-nonsense attitude
- Shanghai-based infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong shot to fame thanks to his outspoken videos about the outbreak
- Now he wants to use his status to spread scientific knowledge, he says
