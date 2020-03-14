Zhang Wenhong has gained tens of millions of followers on social media since the coronavirus outbreak began. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Coronavirus: meet the doctor who became an online celebrity for his straight talk and no-nonsense attitude

  • Shanghai-based infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong shot to fame thanks to his outspoken videos about the outbreak
  • Now he wants to use his status to spread scientific knowledge, he says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 12:15pm, 14 Mar, 2020

