Footage of the quarantined woman jogged prompted a torrent of criticism. Photo: Weibo
Chinese web vigilantes name and shame people for breaking coronavirus quarantine

  • A Chinese-Australian woman who went for a jog has lost her job after video footage triggered a storm of criticism
  • Other people breaking self-isolation rules have also been targeted, but one academic warns this has dangerous implications for privacy
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 11:24pm, 20 Mar, 2020

