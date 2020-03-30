Residents of Wuhan have been advised to wear face masks and avoid crowded places when the city’s lockdown ends on April 8. Photo: AFP
‘No evidence’ asymptomatic carriers spread coronavirus, Chinese health official claims
- But party boss and researcher from CDC institute tells state broadcaster there is ‘still a potential risk’
- He made the remarks as fears grow in China over ‘silent carriers’
