Residents of Wuhan have been advised to wear face masks and avoid crowded places when the city’s lockdown ends on April 8. Photo: AFP
‘No evidence’ asymptomatic carriers spread coronavirus, Chinese health official claims

  • But party boss and researcher from CDC institute tells state broadcaster there is ‘still a potential risk’
  • He made the remarks as fears grow in China over ‘silent carriers’
Alice Yan
Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Mar, 2020

