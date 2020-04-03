An American study supports the need for aggressive interventions to stop the spread of coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: lockdowns must last six weeks to bring pandemic under control: researchers

  • American academics say their study of 36 countries suggests that 45 days of aggressive intervention required to rein in an outbreak
  • Other factors include the size of the country, cultural greetings, temperature, humidity, and latitude
Alice Yan
Updated: 6:40am, 3 Apr, 2020

