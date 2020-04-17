Wuhan residents burn paper offerings for the dead during the annual tomb-sweeping festival in early April. Photo: AFP
Wuhan revises up coronavirus toll by half to cover deaths at home

  • Municipal government says there were misreporting problems in the early stages of the epidemic as hospitals were swamped by patients and the system was expanded rapidly
  • Public health experts say revisions not unexpected and indicate that more stringent measures needed to flatten the disease curve
Alice Yan
Updated: 5:34pm, 17 Apr, 2020

