Wuhan residents burn paper offerings for the dead during the annual tomb-sweeping festival in early April. Photo: AFP
Wuhan revises up coronavirus toll by half to cover deaths at home
- Municipal government says there were misreporting problems in the early stages of the epidemic as hospitals were swamped by patients and the system was expanded rapidly
- Public health experts say revisions not unexpected and indicate that more stringent measures needed to flatten the disease curve
