Shanghai epidemiology surveyor Gong Xiaohuan (right) uses detective work to trace the spread of infection. Photo: Shanghai CDC
China’s coronavirus hunters adopt Sherlock Holmes’ methods to trace patients
- By meticulously retracing the steps of infected people, Shanghai’s epidemiology surveyors work to halt community spread of disease
- Their profession is largely unknown to the public, but their role in the latest disease outbreak has been crucial
Topic | Coronavirus China
Shanghai epidemiology surveyor Gong Xiaohuan (right) uses detective work to trace the spread of infection. Photo: Shanghai CDC