Disneyland Shanghai is reopening but not all of the magic will be back immediately. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Shanghai Disneyland to reopen but Mickey Mouse to keep his distance

  • Most rides and attractions will be back in action from Monday, but social distancing means there’ll be no night-time parades or selfies with the cartoon stars
  • Disney CEO says visitor numbers will initially be kept below the 30 per cent cap set by China’s central government
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 May, 2020

