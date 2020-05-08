Jobseekers read the ads at an employment fair in Haikou, Hainan Island. China’s “100-day” campaign highlights the urgency for young people to find work. Photo: Xinhua
China starts campaign to help new graduates find jobs as economy slumps
- Initiatives include recruiting more teachers, expanding army enlistment, more hiring by state-owned firms, and more subsidies for small businesses
- China is facing daunting economic problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with GDP contracting 6.8 per cent in the first quarter
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Jobseekers read the ads at an employment fair in Haikou, Hainan Island. China’s “100-day” campaign highlights the urgency for young people to find work. Photo: Xinhua