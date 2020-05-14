Parents of five children claim they were told a protein drink was suitable for their young children. Photo: Weibo
China investigates claims babies sickened by fake milk formula
- At least five children reportedly developed swollen heads after being fed a protein drink allegedly sold as suitable for babies
- All of those who had the powder were diagnosed with rickets, report says
