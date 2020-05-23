Xie Haifeng was 15 when he lost his leg in one of modern China’s most devastating disasters. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Boy who lost a leg in China’s 2008 Sichuan earthquake now dances to inspire

  • Xie Haifeng’s story is one of luck and resilience and he has made it his mission to help others through adversity
  • Professional dancer owes part of his success to the city of Hong Kong and one of its doctors who helped survivors through recovery
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xie Haifeng was 15 when he lost his leg in one of modern China’s most devastating disasters. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE