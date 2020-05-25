Shen Yulan with military epidemiologist Chen Wei in a room at the isolation hotel. Photo: Shen Yulan
Take a shot, isolate at hotel: Chinese volunteer 048 describes Covid-19 vaccine trial
- We were treated pretty well, says one of 108 participants in trial in Wuhan, whose results were published on Friday
- The potential vaccine has since become the world’s first to enter a second phase of human testing, according to WHO
Topic | Coronavirus China
Shen Yulan with military epidemiologist Chen Wei in a room at the isolation hotel. Photo: Shen Yulan