The law was passed in an effort to lower the China’s increasing divorce rate. Photo: Shutterstock
New law requires 30-day cooling-off period before Chinese couples can divorce
- The clause in the new Civil Code, which will take effect on January 1, does not apply to families with a history of domestic violence or extramarital affairs
- The move generated anger and concern, with one commenter saying: ‘It’s not helpful in protecting women’s rights’
Topic | China Society
