The central Chinese city of Wuhan is trying to get back on track after the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
‘More details needed’ on Wuhan’s mass coronavirus tests

  • Mandatory screening of millions of people a shot in the arm for city but authorities need to give more information about how the programme was conducted, scientists say
  • No silent carriers found among 60,000-plus people tested on Sunday, health commission says
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai and Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:11pm, 1 Jun, 2020

