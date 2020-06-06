A boy sits beside one of the creeks that was turned into a construction site as part of a project to improve water quality. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Creek work halted at China’s Erhai Lake in win for environmentalists

  • Water quality improvement project included lining five creeks flowing into beauty spot with cement
  • Local authorities have suspended the project and promised to make a revised plan open to the public
Topic |   China pollution
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 11:53am, 6 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy sits beside one of the creeks that was turned into a construction site as part of a project to improve water quality. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE