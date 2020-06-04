Concerned parents queued at the school when news broke of the knife attack at Wangfu Town Central Primary School in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Handout
40 children and staff hurt in primary school knife attack in southern China, suspect held by police
- Government alleges 50-year-old security guard attacked dozens, suspect detained for questioning
- Principal, student and another security guard severely injured in morning incident
