Concerned parents queued at the school when news broke of the knife attack at Wangfu Town Central Primary School in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Handout
40 children and staff hurt in primary school knife attack in southern China, suspect held by police

  • Government alleges 50-year-old security guard attacked dozens, suspect detained for questioning
  • Principal, student and another security guard severely injured in morning incident
William ZhengAlice Yan
William Zheng and Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 1:33pm, 4 Jun, 2020

