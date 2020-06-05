Pangolins are among the world’s most endangered species as a result of poaching and smuggling. Photo: Shutterstock
China steps up legal protections for pangolins
- World’s most trafficked animal is highly endangered due to strong demand for its scales for use in traditional Chinese medicine
- Pangolins could have played intermediary role in transmission of Covid-19 form bats to humans and conservationists have welcomed stronger penalties for killing and smuggling animals
Topic | Coronavirus China
Pangolins are among the world’s most endangered species as a result of poaching and smuggling. Photo: Shutterstock