Pangolins are among the world’s most endangered species as a result of poaching and smuggling. Photo: Shutterstock
China steps up legal protections for pangolins

  • World’s most trafficked animal is highly endangered due to strong demand for its scales for use in traditional Chinese medicine
  • Pangolins could have played intermediary role in transmission of Covid-19 form bats to humans and conservationists have welcomed stronger penalties for killing and smuggling animals
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:52pm, 5 Jun, 2020

