Chinese have to sit a gruelling entrance exam to get a place at university, but international students do not. Photo: Handout
Chinese universities told to tighten scrutiny of international applicants to plug loophole

  • Eligibility to be strictly checked to stop locals with foreign passports from bypassing competitive entrance exam process
  • Some colleges had been lax in assessing applications because they wanted more ‘overseas students’, according to experts
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:40pm, 11 Jun, 2020

