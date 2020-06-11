Chinese have to sit a gruelling entrance exam to get a place at university, but international students do not. Photo: Handout
Chinese universities told to tighten scrutiny of international applicants to plug loophole
- Eligibility to be strictly checked to stop locals with foreign passports from bypassing competitive entrance exam process
- Some colleges had been lax in assessing applications because they wanted more ‘overseas students’, according to experts
Topic | China Society
