Beijing district on ‘wartime’ alert after fresh coronavirus outbreak

  • City’s biggest fruit and vegetable market shut down and nearby residential compounds put in lockdown amid seven new symptomatic cases in three days
  • Dozens of others linked to the market tested positive but showed no signs of the disease, authorities say
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:17pm, 13 Jun, 2020

Police stand guard outside an entrance to the Xinfadi wholesale market district in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
