Chopping boards used for imported salmon at Xinfadi market were found to have traces of the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: China halts salmon imports over possible link to Beijing outbreak, as consumers leap to conclusions
- Some restaurants drop salmon from menu while others reel from the impact on their business as public exercise caution
- But link to infections at Xinfadi market is only a hypothesis, experts say, while Hong Kong’s imported salmon tests negative for coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus China
Chopping boards used for imported salmon at Xinfadi market were found to have traces of the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock