Coronavirus: China halts salmon imports over possible link to Beijing outbreak, as consumers leap to conclusions

  • Some restaurants drop salmon from menu while others reel from the impact on their business as public exercise caution
  • But link to infections at Xinfadi market is only a hypothesis, experts say, while Hong Kong’s imported salmon tests negative for coronavirus
Alice YanPhoebe ZhangQin ChenKathleen Magramo
Alice Yan , Phoebe Zhang , Qin Chen and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:00am, 17 Jun, 2020

Chopping boards used for imported salmon at Xinfadi market were found to have traces of the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
