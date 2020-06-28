China’s university entrance exam can have a profound bearing on pupils’ career prospects. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China’s gaokao exam fraud: victims learn the worst after cheats steal their grades and university places

  • Students denied college admission after seemingly doing poorly in the entrance test learn that others used their identities to gain degrees
  • Investigation last year revealed 242 instances of such cheating in eight academic years in one province alone
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s university entrance exam can have a profound bearing on pupils’ career prospects. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE