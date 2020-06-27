Li Jianxue was arrested, put on bail four times and placed under residential surveillance over a patient’s death in 2012. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

‘We could all be defendants’: Chinese doctor cleared over patient’s death, but medics fear prosecution

  • Li Jianxue followed medical protocol in her diagnosis and treatment of a woman who died hours after giving birth, appeal court rules
  • Legal saga highlights the degree to which doctors in China can be held personally responsible for the deaths of patients
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:00pm, 27 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Jianxue was arrested, put on bail four times and placed under residential surveillance over a patient’s death in 2012. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE