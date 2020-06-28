A northern Chinese county has imposed lockdown-like restrictions on its 400,000 residents after more than a dozen cases of coronavirus linked to the outbreak which started at a market in Beijing on June 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese county sealed off after coronavirus spike linked to Beijing market
- About 400,000 residents in Hebei province have been placed under severe restrictions reminiscent of earlier lockdowns
- There have been 13 cases in Anxin, just 140 kilometres from the capital where the latest outbreak began
