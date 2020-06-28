A northern Chinese county has imposed lockdown-like restrictions on its 400,000 residents after more than a dozen cases of coronavirus linked to the outbreak which started at a market in Beijing on June 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Chinese county sealed off after coronavirus spike linked to Beijing market

  • About 400,000 residents in Hebei province have been placed under severe restrictions reminiscent of earlier lockdowns
  • There have been 13 cases in Anxin, just 140 kilometres from the capital where the latest outbreak began
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alice YanGuo Rui
Alice Yan in Shanghai and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:56pm, 28 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A northern Chinese county has imposed lockdown-like restrictions on its 400,000 residents after more than a dozen cases of coronavirus linked to the outbreak which started at a market in Beijing on June 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE