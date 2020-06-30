Some of those affected by the latest outbreak in Beijing reported the loss of smell or taste. Photo: AP
Coronavirus studies strengthen link between loss of smell or taste and Covid-19

  • A study of patients infected during the latest outbreak in Beijing adds to the weight of evidence that it may be a symptom of the disease
  • A study earlier this month also concluded that the phenomenon was an ‘important screening criteria’ for patients showing no other symptoms
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Jun, 2020

