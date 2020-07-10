Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou is investigating claims that an associate professor sent sex invitations to three women during a break in class. Photo: ShutterstockSun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou is investigating claims that an associate professor sent sex invitations to three women during a break in class. Photo: Shutterstock
Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou is investigating claims that an associate professor sent sex invitations to three women during a break in class. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

Chinese university sacks academic over sexual misconduct claims

  • Sun Yat-sen University fires associate professor for allegedly sending sex invitations to three women during break in online class
  • College says it will investigate the messages, which reportedly could be seen by the students at his lecture
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:04pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou is investigating claims that an associate professor sent sex invitations to three women during a break in class. Photo: ShutterstockSun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou is investigating claims that an associate professor sent sex invitations to three women during a break in class. Photo: Shutterstock
Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou is investigating claims that an associate professor sent sex invitations to three women during a break in class. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE