Upstream dams have been told to ease as much pressure as possible on the Three Gorges Dam. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China on alert for Yangtze River flooding as storms close in

  • Water resources minister urges dams in upper reaches to ease as much pressure as possible on downstream areas still recovering from last month’s inundation
  • Residents in Shaanxi province told to move to higher ground amid threat of flash floods
Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:01pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Upstream dams have been told to ease as much pressure as possible on the Three Gorges Dam. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE