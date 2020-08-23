China has been injecting key workers with a vaccine candidate for over a month. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: China has been using Covid-19 vaccine candidate on key workers since July, health official says

  • Border officials and health workers among first to get jabs as they are more likely to get infected, government adviser Zheng Zhongwei says
  • Scheme will later be rolled out to include people working in the transport and service sectors and at wet markets, he says
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has been injecting key workers with a vaccine candidate for over a month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE