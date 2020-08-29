Xu Shengliang is a member of a team of deaf couriers in Shanghai, an innovation by Gu Zhong, a TV sign language host who observed the difficulties of hearing-impaired people trying to find work with decent pay and workplace equality. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai’s deaf courier team delivers good news for millions of disabled workers in China
- Xu Shengliang finds hope, job satisfaction and equal pay in the booming logistics sector
- Team founder plans to hire 300 deaf couriers before this year’s online shopping bonanza, Singles’ Day
