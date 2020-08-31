Students were back in the classroom at the Daowu Middle School in Liuyang, Changsha, on Monday. Schools in the Hunan capital were among the first to reopen. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: students go back to school in China after authorities say pandemic is under control
- Campuses across the country – from kindergarten to university – started a staggered reopening from Monday
- But the new academic year will begin online in Xinjiang after recent outbreak of cases
