Tan Zhouhai and his grandfather are delighting China’s online community as the internet embraces an older generation of video stars. Photo: Handout
‘Hello Granny!’ Elderly video stars shake up social media in China
- Senior citizens are breaking stereotypes and winning millions of likes on Chinese internet platforms
- Their humour and energy is delighting the online generation which has largely dismissed older people as dull until now
Topic | China Society
Tan Zhouhai and his grandfather are delighting China’s online community as the internet embraces an older generation of video stars. Photo: Handout