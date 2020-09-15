Residents in Ruili have been told to stay home for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: XinhuaResidents in Ruili have been told to stay home for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Residents in Ruili have been told to stay home for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese city on Myanmar border in lockdown, scrambles to stop illegal entry

  • Ruili officials admit failings in border controls as they order residents to stay home for a week
  • Chinese and Myanmese officials discuss ways to work together to stop pandemic’s spread

Topic |   Disease
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents in Ruili have been told to stay home for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: XinhuaResidents in Ruili have been told to stay home for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Residents in Ruili have been told to stay home for a week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE