An Air China flight from Fuzhou in Fujian province to Chengdu, Sichuan province, was diverted to Changsha Huanghua International Airport after the suspected suicide of a passenger. Photo: Sina
Domestic flight in China diverted after man found dead in aircraft toilet

  • Fuzhou-Chengdu flight landed at Changsha Huanghua airport after suspected suicide on board
  • Witness reports seeing attendants and special police trying to get a response from passenger in lavatory before attempted rescue

Topic |   Aviation
Alice Yan
Updated: 5:51pm, 25 Sep, 2020

