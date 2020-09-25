An Air China flight from Fuzhou in Fujian province to Chengdu, Sichuan province, was diverted to Changsha Huanghua International Airport after the suspected suicide of a passenger. Photo: Sina
Domestic flight in China diverted after man found dead in aircraft toilet
- Fuzhou-Chengdu flight landed at Changsha Huanghua airport after suspected suicide on board
- Witness reports seeing attendants and special police trying to get a response from passenger in lavatory before attempted rescue
Topic | Aviation
