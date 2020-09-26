None of the 178,475 residents of Qingdao tested for the coronavirus returned a positive result. Photo: Weibo
Coronavirus: 178,000 people given the all-clear in mass test sparked by asymptomatic port workers
- Two men at Qingdao port test positive for Covid-19 after working night shift unpacking frozen food
- Two ships put on temporary blacklist after coronavirus found on goods they were carrying
Topic | Coronavirus China
