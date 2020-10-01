Passengers wait in the departure hall of Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s golden week holiday: a welcome getaway for some, coronavirus anxiety for others
- Roads and public transport will be at capacity as 600 million trips are made across the country over the eight-day break
- Some Chinese welcome the chance to travel to see family or take a vacation but others say they prefer not to risk Covid-19 by staying close to home
Topic | China Society
