Passengers wait in the departure hall of Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Photo: BloombergPassengers wait in the departure hall of Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Passengers wait in the departure hall of Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Society

China’s golden week holiday: a welcome getaway for some, coronavirus anxiety for others

  • Roads and public transport will be at capacity as 600 million trips are made across the country over the eight-day break
  • Some Chinese welcome the chance to travel to see family or take a vacation but others say they prefer not to risk Covid-19 by staying close to home

Topic |   China Society
Jane CaiPhoebe ZhangAlice Yan
Jane Cai in Beijing, Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen and Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15am, 1 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers wait in the departure hall of Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Photo: BloombergPassengers wait in the departure hall of Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Passengers wait in the departure hall of Hongqiao High-speed Railway Station in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE