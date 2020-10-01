The animals had been transported in boxes and dumped at the Dongxing logistics hub in Luohe, Henan. Photo: Weibo
4,000 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets found dead in boxes at logistics depot in China
- Rescuers managed to save over a thousand animals but the rest had already perished when they arrived at the hub in Henan province
- They are said to have been dumped there by a courier truck driver after the facility refused to accept the live shipment
Topic | Animals
