Tourists pictured at the Badaling section of the Great Wall on National Day. Photo: EPA-EFETourists pictured at the Badaling section of the Great Wall on National Day. Photo: EPA-EFE
China braced to see whether ‘golden week’ holiday will lead to resurgence of Covid-19 cases

  • Leading epidemiologist tells state broadcaster that the early signs are promising but scientists will need to watch the situation over the next 10 days
  • More than 600 million domestic trips were made across China during the eight-day national holiday

Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 5:21pm, 10 Oct, 2020

