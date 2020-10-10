Tourists pictured at the Badaling section of the Great Wall on National Day. Photo: EPA-EFE
China braced to see whether ‘golden week’ holiday will lead to resurgence of Covid-19 cases
- Leading epidemiologist tells state broadcaster that the early signs are promising but scientists will need to watch the situation over the next 10 days
- More than 600 million domestic trips were made across China during the eight-day national holiday
