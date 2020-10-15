A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident during a Covid-19 testing regime in Shibei District of Qingdao, in eastern Shandong Province on October 14. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Two health officials in China removed after cluster of 12 cases found at east coast hospital
- Nearly 10 million people were tested in Qingdao in rapid response to new cluster
- Deputy mayor says gene sequencing technology will speed up tracing the route of transmission
