A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident during a Covid-19 testing regime in Shibei District of Qingdao, in eastern Shandong Province on October 14. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Two health officials in China removed after cluster of 12 cases found at east coast hospital

  • Nearly 10 million people were tested in Qingdao in rapid response to new cluster
  • Deputy mayor says gene sequencing technology will speed up tracing the route of transmission

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:34pm, 15 Oct, 2020

