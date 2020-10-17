Residents of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images Residents of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images
Residents of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Society

Chinese province’s coronavirus vaccination scheme could be model for rest of country

  • The pilot scheme in Zhejiang is offering injections through the local centre for disease control
  • Vaccines are still undergoing clinical trials but key workers and others will be able to receive the jabs on an ‘emergency’ basis this winter

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:32am, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images Residents of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images
Residents of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE