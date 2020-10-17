Residents of Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese province’s coronavirus vaccination scheme could be model for rest of country
- The pilot scheme in Zhejiang is offering injections through the local centre for disease control
- Vaccines are still undergoing clinical trials but key workers and others will be able to receive the jabs on an ‘emergency’ basis this winter
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
