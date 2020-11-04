Tang Dongchen has been at her son Li Hua’s side for decades, helping him cope with his autoimmune disease. Photo: Alice Yan Tang Dongchen has been at her son Li Hua’s side for decades, helping him cope with his autoimmune disease. Photo: Alice Yan
How a mother’s love saw China’s ‘folded man’ through years of pain

  • For two decades, Li Hua relied on his mother to get through the day and survive his autoimmune disease
  • It is a responsibility that she shouldered alone through difficult times

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Nov, 2020

