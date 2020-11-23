Workers in protective suits staff a makeshift nucleic acid testing site inside a car park at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday. Photo: CNS Photo via Reuters Workers in protective suits staff a makeshift nucleic acid testing site inside a car park at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday. Photo: CNS Photo via Reuters
Workers in protective suits staff a makeshift nucleic acid testing site inside a car park at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday. Photo: CNS Photo via Reuters
Coronavirus: mass testing of Shanghai airport workers as city reports new cases

  • More than 17,700 employees at Pudong International screened; high-risk staff to be given experimental vaccines
  • Videos posted online show tensions rising between medical personnel and workers

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:14pm, 23 Nov, 2020

