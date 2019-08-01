A poster carried by one of a small group of Hongkongers who delivered a letter to the United Nations on Wednesday in support of the protesters in their home city. Photo: Xinyan Yu
US-based Hongkongers ask United Nations to help resolve extradition bill crisis
- Crowdsourced letters from concerned Hongkongers want United Nations investigation into claims of police abuse of protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Executive Carrie Lam attempts to drum up support among business leaders at a lunch at Government House. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam seeks support of business bosses at Government House gathering
- Chief Executive pledges to spare no efforts in dealing with divisions in society
- But business leader said Lam did not elaborate on how she planned to do that
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
