A poster carried by one of a small group of Hongkongers who delivered a letter to the United Nations on Wednesday in support of the protesters in their home city. Photo: Xinyan Yu
Hong Kong

US-based Hongkongers ask United Nations to help resolve extradition bill crisis

  • Crowdsourced letters from concerned Hongkongers want United Nations investigation into claims of police abuse of protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Updated: 7:06am, 1 Aug, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attempts to drum up support among business leaders at a lunch at Government House. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam seeks support of business bosses at Government House gathering

  • Chief Executive pledges to spare no efforts in dealing with divisions in society
  • But business leader said Lam did not elaborate on how she planned to do that
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 11:25am, 31 Jul, 2019

